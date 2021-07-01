180th Fighter Wing conducting flight training exercises Thursday

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 7:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night, Thurs., Jan. 7, weather permitting.

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 7:30 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.