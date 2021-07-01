x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

180th Fighter Wing conducting flight training exercises Thursday

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 7:30 p.m.
Credit: 180th Fighter Wing (Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off for a nighttime training mission, June 16, 2020. U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night, Thurs., Jan. 7, weather permitting. 

Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 7:30 p.m. 

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. 

The 180th Fighter Wing personnel said they appreciate the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as the wing continues to train in support of its mission.

Related Articles