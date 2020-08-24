180th Fighter Wing to conduct night flights this week

The training will take place from Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27, weather permitting.

SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing is set to conduct training flights at night this week.

Residents may hear or see F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about midnight on those nights.

Training flights usually take place during the day, however, F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their readiness training.

"The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission," representatives said in a press release.