180th Fighter Wing to conduct nighttime training flights Thursday

Residents may be able to see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until 11:30 p.m. on April 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

SWANTON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video originally aired on April 14, 2022.

The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing is set to conduct nighttime training flights Thursday night.

Residents may be able to see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until 11:30 p.m.

Usually, training flights take place during the day, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training.

"It's different of course, which is why we have the training requirement. The visuals are the big difference. You can't see as well and you can't see the aircraft as well; it changes your cross-check in the aircraft," Maintenance Group Commander Col. Chad Holesko said.

While it might be loud and surprise some people, the 180th sends alerts on social media before it takes off.

"The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission," representatives with the 180th said.

Get ready for some 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 𝐅𝐋𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐆! Posted by 180th Fighter Wing on Thursday, April 21, 2022