Fighter jet experiences in-flight emergency, jettisons fuel tanks over Hardin County; no injuries or safety concerns reported

The F-16 landed back at the 180th's base after the emergency, which briefly closed Toledo Express Airport Sunday morning to ensure safety. No injuries were reported.

SWANTON, Ohio — An F-16 fighter jet experienced an in-flight emergency Sunday morning in Hardin County.

The fighter jet was on a routine training mission from the 180th Fighter Wing when it experienced the emergency, according to a press release. Following emergency procedures, two fuel tanks were jettisoned in Hardin County around 10:20 a.m. Sunday.

The aircraft landed safely back at the 180th Fighter Wing's base at Toledo Express Airport. The airport was briefly closed for safety reasons following the emergency. There were no injuries reported to the pilot or personnel.

The fuel tanks were recovered and there are no immediate safety concerns in the area, which the 180th Fighter Wing said is approximately 50 miles south of its Swanton base.

The cause of the in-flight emergency is under investigation.

The 180th Fighter Wing is part of the Ohio Air National Guard and employs over 1,000 people. Based at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, the 180th Fighter Wing's mission includes supporting NORAD and U.S. Northern Command operations.

