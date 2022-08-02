180th Fighter Wing conducting large-scale readiness exercises Aug. 2-7

Expect an increase in noise, traffic and activity on the 180th's base and in the surrounding areas as airmen conduct a full-scale assessment of a 24-hour operation.

You may see and hear more activity than usual at the 180th Fighter Wing's base in Swanton this week.

The 180th is holding full-scale readiness exercises from Aug. 2-7, which will result in increased traffic, noise from loud speakers and personnel activities in and around the base.

The readiness exercises will utilize a 24-hour operation concept to evaluate the wing's response capability through the ability to pack, prepare and deploy mission-ready personnel, aircraft and support equipment in a rapid, contested and degraded environment.

This week's exercises for the 180th are part of a minimum of two required within a five-year period for all Air National Guard Wings.

