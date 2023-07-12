What's that noise up in the sky Wednesday afternoon?

Residents in parts of Michigan may spot Air National Guard fighter jets in the sky.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Aug. 5, 2022.

The 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an air defense exercise over northeastern Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

The exercise will take place between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

People in and around Alpena and Rogers City, Mich., areas, may hear and/or see fighter jets in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a potential threat in the exercise.

Officials may relocate, cancel or delay the exercise flights if there is inclement weather.

Based at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport the 180th Fighter Wing's mission includes supporting NORAD and U.S. Northern Command operations.

More on WTOL:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.

Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Looking for the lowest current local gas prices? Check out the WTOL 11 gas price tracker, powered by Gas Buddy, here.