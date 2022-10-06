180th to conduct night training Thursday

Residents may see and hear jets from the Ohio Air National Guard unit until about 10 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired April 22.

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct night-time training flights Thursday, weather permitting.

Residents of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan may see or hear F-16 fighter jets until about 10 p.m. The training may include the use of flares, as well as aircraft taking off and landing.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training, a 180th Fighter Wing spokesman said.

Based at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport the 180th Fighter Wing's mission includes supporting NORAD and U.S. Northern Command operations.

