Police found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near Earl and Rogers in east Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot on Saturday evening.

Toledo Police say they were called to the intersection of Earl and Rogers in east Toledo around 6:40 p.m. where they found Kyreese Hodges, who had been shot at least one time.

Hodges was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police were seen at an apartment complex near the intersection after the shooting.