18-year-old killed after being ejected from vehicle in Orange Twp.

The crash happened on Country Road 12 near Country Road 24 in Hancock County.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A Findlay man is dead after losing control of his car while driving on Country Road 12 Wednesday morning.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office say that 18-year-old Kyle Dunbar was driving southbound on Country Road 12 near Country Road 24 when he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler after a curve and drove off the road.

Dunbar was ejected from his vehicle.

When crews arrived, Dunbar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.