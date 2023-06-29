x
18-year-old drowns at Monroe County campground Wednesday

The victim's body was recovered shortly after 6 p.m. by citizens and campground staff. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the incident is under investigation.

PETERSBURG, Michigan — An 18-year-old from central Ohio drowned at KOA Campground in southeast Michigan Wednesday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch received a call that the victim, from Pickerington, Ohio, had disappeared underwater at 5:51 p.m, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The victim's body was recovered shortly after 6 p.m. by citizens and campground staff. First responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the incident is under investigation.

