Fatal wreck in Liberty Township on SR 109 just north of Road X.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — 18-year-old was pronounced dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Liberty Township early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:56a troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Putnam County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a crash on SR 109 just north of Road X.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol with Putnum County Sheriff Deputies on scene, A 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by 16-year-old male of Ottawa, was traveling south on SR 109 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle re-entered the roadway, crossed the road and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times, ejecting the front seat passenger before coming to final rest on its top.

16-year-old male was transported to Ottawa Ambulatory Mercy Health with non-life threatening injuries. The front seat passenger, Jagguare M. Rich, age 18, of Ottawa, was also transported to Ottawa Ambulatory Mercy Health and was pronounced dead by Putnam County Coroner Jennifer Maag. It is unknown at this time if 16-year-old male driver was wearing a seatbelt. Mr. Rich was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting troopers on scene was the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Fire and EMS, Miller City Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Coroner’s Office and Imm-Pressive Towing Services. The crash remains under investigation.