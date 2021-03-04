18-year-old ejected and killed in single-vehicle crash in Putnam County, 16-year-old driver injured

The fatal wreck happened in Putnam County's Liberty Township on State Route 109, just north of Road X early Saturday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old passenger died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Putnam County's Liberty Township early Saturday morning and the vehicle's 16-year-old driver was hospitalized, according to troopers.

Just before 4 a.m., troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Putnam County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a crash on State Route 109 just north of Road X.

Troopers say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, operated by a 16-year-old boy from Ottawa, was traveling south on State Route 109 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle re-entered the roadway, crossed the road and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times, ejecting the front-seat passenger before coming to final rest on its top.

The 16-year-old male was transported to Ottawa Ambulatory Mercy Health with injuries that were not said to be life-threatening.

The front seat passenger, Jagguare M. Rich, 18, also of Ottawa, was also transported to Ottawa Ambulatory Mercy Health and was pronounced dead by Putnam County Coroner Jennifer Maag.

It is unknown at this time if the 16-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt. Rich was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting troopers on scene were the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Leipsic Fire and EMS, Miller City Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, Putnam County Coroner’s Office and Imm-Pressive Towing Services. The crash remains under investigation.