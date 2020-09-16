17th-annual International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference to be held virtually this year

The conference will be held from Sept. 23-25. Here's how you can register.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The 17th-annual International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference will be held virtually this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Survivors, researchers and advocates around the world will come together virtually for the conference at the University of Toledo from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25.

The conference will be held on Zoom and will feature more than 100 speakers and 70 breakout sessions.

Although the conference is normally held in person, organizers say a plus of having it virtually this year is to give people all over the world the opportunity to attend.

“We are in a unique position this year with hosting our conference virtually as we will be able to reach thousands of more individuals from all over the world who would not have had the opportunity to travel to attend our conference,” Dr. Celia Williamson, Distinguished University Professor and director of the UToledo Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute, said. “Our top priority is to keep everyone safe while still fulfilling our mission of uniting the global community to learn, connect and collaborate to combat human trafficking and promote social justice.”

In the past year, the UToledo Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute launched the F.R.E.E. Program, which provides scholarships and support for survivors of human trafficking from across the country as they pursue their education goals.

The F.R.E.E. Program, which has 55 human trafficking survivors currently enrolled, is the focus of one of the sessions. Attendees will hear success stories from the women who benefit from this program.

Other presentations include: