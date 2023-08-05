Family Resource Center renovations aimed at improving access to mental-health and addiction services in Findlay

Renovations mean a former school building can house the entire adult and youth mental health and addiction services program.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A long-needed renovation is complete for mental health and addiction services in Findlay.

The Family Resource Center has finished a $1.75 million renovation project at its Carlin Street building on the south end of Findlay.

The project has modernized this former school building to house its entire adult and youth mental health and addiction services program.

The center used funding from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and a Community Development Block Grant

The hope is having both services under one roof can make it easier for families to get help.

"We're really hoping that it allows for more convenient access for individuals and families to have all of their services that members of the family may be receiving in one location," said Ginny Williams, Chief Culture and Transformation Officer at Family Resource Center.

Tele-health facilities have also been upgraded.

The center will now be able to host larger group in person sessions as well.

Leaders said the renovation is a game changer for their client's needs. Genoa Healthcare will offer an in-house pharmacy so clients can go straight from their sessions and pick up mental health prescriptions in one visit.

"The wonderful thing is they're right here alongside the doctor and nurses to provide that information as well," said Tiffany Becken, Genoa Healthcare Director of Operations. "If there's an insurance problem, if there's a drug interaction, anything like that. Instead of spending time on the phone answering those questions, they're just right here."

The Family Resource Center is hoping the upgrades to this facility can really have a big impact on the mental health of clients, who had been seen in buildings originally built in 1924 and 1860.

"We know from a psychological perspective that clean, fresh surroundings improve our overall mental health," Williams said.

The Family Resource Center's Carlin Street campus will officially open its doors to clients Monday, May 15.