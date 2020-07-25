17-year-old Bryan girl seriously injured after car goes off road, hits pole

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Defiance County on Saturday afternoon.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Taylor Birkhimer was driving north on State Rt. 2 near Blosser Road in Farmer Township when she went off the side of the road, overcorrected, went off the other side of the road, and and struck a pole.
The accident happened around 3:30 p.m.
Birkhimer was taken to the hospital in Hicksville, OH before being taken by an air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Wayne, IN.
Police say Birkhimer was wearing a seatbelt.
