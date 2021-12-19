17-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash teen was in Saturday afternoon on SR 12 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries from a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on State Route 12 near County Road 4.

Police say a Columbus Grove teen was driving westbound on State Route 12 before driving off the left side of the road. Then she came back on the roadway and went off the right side before hitting a tree and several cemetery headstones.

The teen was found with life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. She was taken to a nearby hospital before being transported to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. The condition of the teen is unknown.

Police confirm the teen was wearing their seatbelt.