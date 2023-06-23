17-year-old dies after car strikes tree, bursts into flames Friday morning

The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.

METAMORA, Ohio — The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a 17-year-old from Delta, Ohio.

The single-vehicle crash occurred Friday at 4:33 a.m. on County Road North near County Road 2 in Amboy Township, Metamora.

Mitchell Gillen was driving a 2002 GMC Enclave westbound on County Road N when the vehicle suddenly went off the south side of the roadway and struck a tree, causing it to ignite, according to reports.

Gillen was pronounced dead on scene. OSHP is investigating what caused the crash.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Metamora Fire and EMS, as well as Richfield Township Fire.