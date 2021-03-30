17-year-old dies after being pulled from water at Delaware Dam

Two other teens remain hospitalized. A 20-year-old man died trying to the group of teens.

A 17-year-old boy has died after being pulled from the water at Delaware Dam Tuesday night.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Nabin Bhandari, a student at Westerville Central High School, passed away at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said someone spotted Bhandari and two other teens fall into the water just after 6:30 p.m.

Twenty-year-old Melvin Salvador, who the sheriff's office described as a Good Samaritan, jumped in to help the teens.

When firefighters arrived, Tri-Township Fire Chief Troy Morris said two of the people in the water had come out on their own.

Bhandari and Salvador had been in the water for more than 45 minutes before they were pulled, according to the sheriff's office.

All four were taken to local hospitals. Salvador was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the other two teens are still recovering at area hospitals.

Westerville City School District sent the following statement: