17-year-old charged with murder after 18-year-old dies in central Toledo shooting

The shooting happened at the end of August and is being investigated as the city's 39th homicide of 2020.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person is dead and another has been charged with murder after a double shooting in central Toledo on Aug. 28.

The shooting happened just before noon near Upton Avenue and Dorr Street.

Toledo Police say two armed suspects attempted to rob the occupants of a home on the 1200 block of Upton Avenue.

That's when one of the occupants shot both suspects.

One suspect, 18-year-old Demonte Hartfield, was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The other suspect, a 17-year-old, was also admitted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say when the 17-year-old was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.