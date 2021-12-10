TPD searching for 16-year-old girl missing since Oct. 14

Jasmine Guinn was dropped off at a friend's house at the 1100 block of Indiana on Oct. 14. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray leggings.

Toledo police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Oct. 14.

According to a police report, Lisa Morgan reported her daughter, 16-year-old Jasmine Guinn, missing on Oct. 17, the day she was supposed return home from a friend's house.

Morgan told police that on Oct. 14, she dropped Guinn off at her friend's house on the 1100 block of Indiana Avenue so the two could go to another friend's house on the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road.

Morgan said the plan was for her daughter to return home on Oct. 17, but when Morgan texted her to tell her she was on her way, Guinn told her she wasn't ready to come home and turned off her phone. Morgan reportedly last texted her daughter at 4 p.m. that day and hasn't heard from her since.

Morgan contacted police and said she didn't know which apartment the second girl lived on, only the building. Police followed her to the initial drop-off point on Indiana and tried to make contact with anyone living there, but they were unsuccessful.

Guinn has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray leggings, she also has braces.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.