TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in central Toledo early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of Heston near Indiana Ave.

Detectives say they responded to a call of a person shot and found the boy at a house on Heston.

Police say he was talking when they arrived to the scene, but suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police questioned several other people who were also inside the home, but no arrests have been made.