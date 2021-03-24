16-year-old Edgerton girl missing, has with cocker spaniel dog with her

Angel Marie Sims last was seen overnight Saturday and authorities are concerned for her safety. Contact Edgerton PD at 419-298-2343 or 911 with information.

EDGERTON, Ohio — The Edgerton Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing girl from the village.

Angel Marie Sims, 16, last was seen Saturday, March 20 at midnight going into Sunday, March 21.

She was wearing a light blue one-piece pajama set with a hood or pink & white zebra pajamas, with light multi-colored slip-on “Crocs”-type shoes and carrying a black bookbag with an “Edgerton” logo.

She has a blonde cocker spaniel dog with her.

Angel is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds, has blonde shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion.

Authorities are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information or who has been in contact with Angel, is encouraged to contact the Edgerton Police Department or local law enforcement agency.

The Edgerton Police Department Phone: 419-298-2343 or 911