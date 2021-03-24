x
16-year-old Edgerton girl missing, has with cocker spaniel dog with her

Angel Marie Sims last was seen overnight Saturday and authorities are concerned for her safety. Contact Edgerton PD at 419-298-2343 or 911 with information.
EDGERTON, Ohio — The Edgerton Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing girl from the village.

Authorities are concerned for her safety and well-being. 

Anyone with information or who has been in contact with Angel, is encouraged to contact the Edgerton Police Department or local law enforcement agency. 

The Edgerton Police Department Phone: 419-298-2343 or 911 

NCMEC (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children): 1-800-THE LOST (1-800-843-5678) 