'This is the outcome that we prayed for' | Missing 16-year-old Edgerton girl is found safely

Angel Marie Sims was found early April 1 in Indianapolis. Authorities now ask for privacy for her family.

EDGERTON, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl who went missing from Edgerton was found safely Thursday morning in Indianapolis.

Edgerton village officials say Angel Marie Sims is unharmed and in the custody of law enforcement. The investigation is still ongoing and police said no further information will be released at this time. A news release also asked for privacy for the girl's family.

“Prayers have been answered! We would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for all of those in the Edgerton community who provided leads and shared Angel’s information to aid in the search," said Edgerton Mayor Robert Day. "The response from the community was above and beyond and confirmed the tight-knit community we live in. This is the outcome that we prayed for and look forward to welcoming Angel back home.”

The girl last was seen Saturday, March 20 at midnight going into Sunday, March 21, wearing a light blue one-piece pajama set with a hood or pink & white zebra pajamas, with light multi-colored slip-on “Crocs”-type shoes and carrying a black bookbag with an “Edgerton” logo.

She had a blonde cocker spaniel dog with her.

“We applaud the agencies for their leadership and willingness to leverage their resources, expertise and partnership with Edgerton to bring Angel home; specifically, Edgerton Local Schools, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, the Edgerton Police Department, Bryan Ohio Police Department, Indiana Parole Authority, Marion County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Indianapolis Metro Police, Greencastle, Indiana Law Enforcement, Toledo Ohio Police Department, Youngstown Ohio Police Department, Michigan State Police, Ohio Highway Patrol Intelligence Unit, Williams County Communications Agency and all other Dispatch Centers. Any agency that we may have missed, thank you,” said a statement from Edgerton Police Chief Dan Griffin.

Local school officials also wrote to thank the community and agencies that had a hand in finding the teen.