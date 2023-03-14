16-year-old missing from Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing from the Highland Park area in Michigan Monday night.
In a post on the FBI Detroit Facebook page, it stated My'Ca Redes was last seen in Highland Park on Feb. 18.
In a report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, she has a long scar across her forehead and has her nose and ears pierced. It also states she may have dyed her hair blonde and may go by the name Alise.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 243-7070.