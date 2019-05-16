OREGON, Ohio — A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a crash in Lucas County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on S. Stadium Rd. at Navarre Ave. in Oregon around 2:40 p.m.

Police say the 16-year-old from Curtice approached the stop sign on S. Stadium Rd. and attempted to turn left on Navarre when her vehicle was hit by a Ford Fusion driven by 30-year-old Trent Urbanski of Perrysburg.

Police say the girl was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extracted before she was flown to the hospital by air ambulance.

Police say Urbanski was treated at the scene and released.

The crash is under investigation.