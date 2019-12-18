PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was indicted on a charge of aggravated murder by a Wood County Grand Jury on Wednesday.

The charges against Tyler Miller, 16, are in relation to the death of 19-year-old Amonie Ervin on Nov. 29.

Court documents stated that Miller admitted to stabbing Ervin at least five times, resulting in the 19-year-old's death. According to those documents, Miller said he was upset with Ervin because he had "shorted” him twice while purchasing marijuana. The documents also stated that Miller took a knife from his kitchen to meet Ervin and then stabbed him with that knife.

Miller was bound over by the Wood County Juvenile Court to be prosecuted as an adult. Through counsel, Miller waived his right to a hearing on the matter.

Right now, Miller is at the Wood County Justice Center due to concerns raised by prosecutors, calling him a potential threat to others housed at the Juvenile Detention Center. Miller is separated from any adults in the jail.

In Ohio, aggravated murder is an unclassified felony. This means that, if convicted, the offender could be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole or life with the possibility of parole after 20, 25 or 30 years.

Miller will be arraigned on Friday at 11 a.m.

