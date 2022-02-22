Wood County Sheriff's Office searching for 16-year-old girl missing since Saturday

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 12, 2021.
The Wood County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing since Feb. 19.
Maisey Zelman is from the Walbridge area and was last seen Saturday at around 3 p.m. She was supposed to be going to her father's home in Bradner, but never arrived.
Zelman drives a red 2010 Honda Civic, with license plate JCF-8747.
If you see her, or have any information on her whereabouts, call Sergeant Mormile at 419-354-9693 or 419-354-9623.