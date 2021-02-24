16-year-old girl dies, boy hospitalized after falling through ice; ODNR officer dies during search

Officer Jason Lagore suffered a medical emergency while searching for a boy and a girl who fell through an icy lake at Rocky Fork State Park in southwest Ohio.

HILLSBORO, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl died and a 13-year-old boy is being treated for hypothermia after falling through an icy lake in southwest Ohio.

An officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources died during the search for the teenagers after suffering a medical emergency.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rocky Fork State Park in Highland County.

The boy who fell through the ice was able to make it out of the water. He was hospitalized in stable condition for treatment of hypothermia.

The girl was trapped under the ice and was pronounced dead at the scene after being found by divers.

Officer Jason Lagore was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro where he died.

Authorities have not released the names of the teens.

Lagore served with ODNR for 15 years and was responsible for the first ODNR K-9 academy.

He also led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program.