$158k in ecstasy pills, promethazine cough syrup seized by OSHP during traffic stop

Ohio troopers seized 1,300 dose units of ecstasy pills and 120 bottles of promethazine cough syrup worth approximately $158,000.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man is facing a felony drug charge after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized about $158,000 worth of drugs from his vehicle.

Daniel Woodard, 23, was pulled over by troopers on Sept. 4 around 12:49 for a speed violation on State Route 15.

During the stop, troopers detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle which prompted a probable cause search.

As a result of the search, 1,300 dose units of ecstasy pills and 120 bottles of promethazine cough syrup were found.

Woodard was taken to the Wyandot Count Jail and has been charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.