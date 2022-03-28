151 Toledo roads to be reconstructed this year

The 2022 Residential Road Program in Toledo is officially underway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz has officially given the green light to start this year's Residential Road Program — a $22.5 million job.

In November of 2020, the roads levy passed, making the reconstruction of roads possible.

Kapszukiewicz said he wants residents to know their taxpayer dollars from the levy are going only to this project.

Toledo City Councilwoman Vanice Williams said its their goal to make residential roads more accessible and safer for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, while also building trust.

"We need to get to places around the city and if we tear our cars up doing it, it's unfortunate," she said. "So, I'm glad that the citizens trusted the government at the time when they passed the 1% and I'm glad to see it worked."

There will be a total of 151 roads in Toledo getting a full reconstruction, not just a temporary fix like in the past.

"I'm sure some patch work had been done and a little temporary fixes had been done, but it didn't last," Kapszukiewicz said. "The only way to fix a road like Smead Avenue is to do it right."

That means starting the road over from scratch.

Kapszukiewicz said Toledoans want new roads, and according to Williams, they're a lifeline for the city.

"I am excited for this day because when we talk about neighborhood, we have to talk about the whole neighborhood and our roads are the pathways to our neighborhoods," Williams said.

Before the levy passed, Toledo reconstructed only seven roads. Kapszukiewicz said that not only will this project be record-breaking, it will also be relationship-building between the city and its citizens.

"We need to show them we're doing the job, and we need to show them that money wasn't spent on anything else," he said.

Toledo City Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson asked residents to be patient as they get to all the streets, noting that this is only the beginning.

"Give us time. We're going to get the streets of the city of Toledo back up in top shape," McPherson said.

The Residential Road Program is expected to be completed sometime in October.