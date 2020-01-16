SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Fifteen people were arrested on prostitution charges in Sandusky County on Wednesday.

The arrests stem from an undercover operation executed by several local agencies in an effort to detect and arrest individuals for human trafficking and/or prostitution violations.

Detectives received tips that activities involving prostitution were happening in Sandusky County, leading them to develop this operation with the goal of locating and recovering victims of human trafficking.

Law enforcement carried out the operation at an undisclosed location in Sandusky County where they arrested 15 people. Charges stemming from those arrest include prostitution, soliciting prostitution and promoting prostitution. As a result of the arrests, potential charges for possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments against several suspects are pending. Investigators also arrested three individuals for outstanding warrants, one of which was a felony warrant.

According to Sandusky County Sheriff Christopher Hilton, prostitution brings with it the potential for numerous other crimes including rape, assault, drug abuse, robbery, human trafficking and homicide.

At this time, the names of those arrested have not been released.

We will continue to keep you updated on this case.

RELATED: Extreme stalking case hearing to be held in Utah

RELATED: Sting in Perrysburg results in prostitution, drug-related charges

RELATED: 11 arrested in sting to catch adults soliciting minors for sex online