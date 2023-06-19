146 dogs found dead inside Northeast Ohio home

The Portage Animal Protective League’s Humane Investigations Department found 146 deceased dogs at a home in Mantua.

MANTUA, Ohio — A search warrant executed by the Portage Animal Protective League’s Humane Investigations Department resulted in 146 deceased dogs being found at a house in Mantua.

The search warrant was executed after the Protective League received a tip regarding a pending animal cruelty charge against the homeowner in another jurisdiction. According to a release, the homeowner is a founding operator of Canine Lifeline, Inc., a nonprofit animal rescue.

Per the Protective League, 146 dead dogs found were in various stages of decay, with many of them confined in their crates. No dogs were found alive at the residence.

Necropsies (animal autopsies) will be performed in order to determine the dogs’ causes of death and an investigation remains ongoing. Anybody with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Humane Agent, Holly Ebner at humaneofficer@portageapl.org.

Terrifying images of where 146 dogs were found dead in Portage County. We’ll share more tonight at 11 on @wkyc https://t.co/9Z9JpUUrT6 pic.twitter.com/H8vrAoDgN0 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) June 19, 2023

