Flames broke out Wednesday night inside a home on Meadowview Drive. The cause is under investigation.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A teenager is in the hospital after a house fire in Findlay Wednesday night.

A captain with the Findlay Fire Department confirms fire broke out inside a home on the 600 block of Meadowview Drive around 5:55pm.

According to the Findlay fire department, a 13-year-old boy inside the home was hurt. He was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital.