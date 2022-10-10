Have you seen her? Girl reported missing from north Toledo

Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson Street near Lagrange Street. If you have any information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for your help locating a girl reported missing from north Toledo.

Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson Street near Lagrange Street, according to a social media bulletin by Toledo police posted Monday afternoon.

Kaliyah is 5'2'' and weighs 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.

If you have seen Kaliyah Johnson or have any information on where she may be, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling or texting 419-255-1111.

Missing Juvenile: Kaliyah Johnson, age 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange. She is 5'2, 100 lbs, and was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants. If you have any information call OR text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/8BcY8R31Hy — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) October 10, 2022

MORE OF THE LATEST LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed with a recap of what you may have missed.