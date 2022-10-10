x
Have you seen her? Girl reported missing from north Toledo

Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson Street near Lagrange Street. If you have any information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
Credit: Toledo police

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for your help locating a girl reported missing from north Toledo.

Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson Street near Lagrange Street, according to a social media bulletin by Toledo police posted Monday afternoon.

Kaliyah is 5'2'' and weighs 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black pants.

If you have seen Kaliyah Johnson or have any information on where she may be, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling or texting 419-255-1111.

