13, 14-year-old arrested after leading police on a chase in stolen vehicle

The vehicle was confirmed as stolen and police took the teens to the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 13 and 14-year-old were arrested after leading Toledo Police officers on a chase in east Toledo Monday evening.

The chase began around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Forsythe and Woodville and ended in an alley between Ironwood and Vinal.

Officers say they were dispatched to a call of juveniles who were recklessly driving through red lights in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the teens fled, leading multiple TPD crews on a chase.

The teens ended up getting out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. They were caught by officers shortly after.