13, 14-year-old arrested after leading police on a chase in stolen vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 13 and 14-year-old were arrested after leading Toledo Police officers on a chase in east Toledo Monday evening.
The chase began around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Forsythe and Woodville and ended in an alley between Ironwood and Vinal.
Officers say they were dispatched to a call of juveniles who were recklessly driving through red lights in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the teens fled, leading multiple TPD crews on a chase.
The teens ended up getting out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. They were caught by officers shortly after.
The vehicle was confirmed as stolen and police took the teens to the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.