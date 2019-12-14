TOLEDO, Ohio — Some of Toledo's legal community rocked for representation Friday night.

Local lawyers and judges played at the Distillery in south Toledo for the 12th annual Jamming for Justice event.

All proceeds go toward the Toledo Bar Association's pro bono fund to help low-income individuals who need fair representation.

"Access to justice these days is a top concern among judges from the supreme court on down to trial courts," Lucas County common pleas court judge Michael Goulding said, "and this fundraiser tonight will help raise money to help pay for the costs of attorneys for those that can't afford them."

The event also raised money for the Neil Light Scholarship fund, which is a memorial to a local public defender who served for over 25 years in Toledo Municipal Court.