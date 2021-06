Lucy Gill was last seen on 14th St., Toledo police say. If you've seen her, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video first aired in Dec. 2020.

A 12-year-old girl is missing in the Toledo area, and police are asking for help from the public.

Lucy Gill is reportedly missing from 14th St.

She is 5'04" and weighs roughly 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to police, she was last seen wearing converse shoes with rainbow laces, though the rest of her outfit is unknown.

If you've seen her, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.