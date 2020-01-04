OHIO, USA — One local 12-year-old is going viral for all the right reasons.

Erinn is a big Dr. Amy Acton fan - so much so that she created a Lego rendition of her family watching the daily coronavirus updates from Dr. Acton and Gov. Mike DeWine.

Her family posted her hard work in the Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club Facebook page and it got tons of love: more than 2,000 likes!

