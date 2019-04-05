TOLEDO, Ohio — TOLEDO, Ohio – Friday night marked the 34th year of "Circle Toledo."

“Circle Toledo” is a 12-hour OVI enforcement effort. The goal is to increase public awareness of the dangers posed by drinking and driving as well as to remove impaired drivers.

The effort involved more than 30 police agencies surrounding the Toledo area. Agencies from Wood, Lucas and Fulton counties, as well as Monroe County, Michigan took part in the initiative.

This OVI enforcement effort began at 6 p.m. Friday and continued through 6 a.m. on Saturday.

This year's "Circle Toledo" yielded the following results:

Six impaired drivers were arrested. (OVI Arrests)

154 total vehicles were stopped.

Seven seat belt citations were issued.

31 other citations were issued.

According to the Center for Disease Control, in 2016, 10,497 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes. Those accounted for 28 percent of all traffic-related deaths in the United States.

The CDC provides these tips for whenever your social plans involve alcohol: