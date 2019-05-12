TOLEDO, Ohio — What's Christmas without four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree? Well, you'd be short some signature items from the "12 Days of Christmas" song, that's for sure.

For the 36th year, PNC Bank calculated the cost of all of the gifts that the classic song lists, and if you're in the market for these presents for your true love this year, you better be ready to pony up nearly $39,000.

PNC Bank priced out the items on Thursday in the lobby of its bank on Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo. In case you can't remember them all, the "12 Days of Christmas" gifts are (2019 cost in parentheses):

A partridge in a pear tree ($210.17) Two turtle doves ($300) Three french hens ($181.50) Four calling birds ($599.96) Five gold rings ($825) Six geese a-laying ($420) Seven swans a-swimming ($13,125) Eight maids a-milking ($58) Nine ladies dancing ($7,552.84) Ten lords a-leaping ($10,000) Eleven pipers piping ($2,748.87) Twelve drummers drumming ($2,972.25)

Pricing highlights this year include:

Five gold rings are up 10%.

Six geese-a-laying are up 7.7%.

Turtle doves are down 20%, the first drop since 2004.

All of the gifts total would cost $38,993.59 - and that's only if you go and get them all yourself. Shipping is expensive, PNC notes. Expect to pay $2,000 more to buy these items online.

Choral singers from Bowling Green State University sang Christmas carols as the prices of the items were revealed by Bill McDonnell, PNC regional president for Toledo.

"Here in the bank lobby, it gets people here in the mood for the holidays. But also what it does economically (is show) that we have a strong economy," McDonnell said. "Inflation is in check, and people are doing well in this economy. You saw it Cyber Monday. Sales look to be very strong this Christmas season."

