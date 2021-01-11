More than 11,000 Lucas County residents voted early

Polls open Tuesday morning and the Board of Elections says it will have enough poll workers on Election Day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early voting in Lucas County is officially over and poll workers spent Monday evening getting ready for Election Day.

There are nearly 300,000 registered voters in Lucas County and as of Monday, just over 11,000 voters have already cast their ballot.

On Monday afternoon, voters went to the Early Vote Center to either cast their ballot in-person or drop it off. Regardless of how they voted early, everyone had the same goal in mind: make their voices heard.

One early voter, Yvonne DeAngelo said she did it because she'll be working the polls on Election Day. She explained getting involved with the election is her way of staying up to date with the community.

"The polls were something that I could get active in and participate and be part of the election," DeAngelo said. "A lot is going on that people are not educated on and once they get their bills, they'll realize they should have investigated and educated themselves before it actually happens."

The deputy director of the BOE, Tim Monaco, said they were scrambling last minute to fill all the positions, but now feel confident with the 100 poll workers who stepped up to help out on Election Day.

"Well, it's just another election," he said. "We really hope voters come out and turn out. We're going to be there. We're going to be ready to work and get things done. We hope everyone comes out and shows Toledo that we can get a higher voting turn out than the primary."