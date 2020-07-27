x
11-year-old honors late father with home run in first game back after dad's death

Alek Kissane's father Kris was the head coach on the boy's travel baseball team.
A week of sadness followed by a moment of triumph.

11-year-old Alek Kissane lost his father to congestive heart failure this week. 

His father, Kris, was the head coach and 3rd base coach for Alek's traveling baseball team, Full-Tilt Baseball.

He was just 48-years-old when he suddenly passed.

In Alek's first game back, in his first at-bat, he paid tribute to his father with a 2 run home run.

Full-Tilt Baseball was playing against the Grove City Titans in Findlay on Saturday.

Alek's home run a deep shot to left field. 

And though he couldn't shake his father's hand rounding third base, Alek's teammates met him at home plate.

This giving young Alek a taste of normalcy as he shoots for his dream to play in the major leagues. 

