100s of bikers roll into Toledo to honor nation's veterans

The Patriot Tour, led by veterans, is traveling through 48 states over 110 days.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Patriot Tour, a cross-country motorcycle tour meant to honor the nation's service members made its way through the Glass City on Sunday.

"I had a dream that there were lots of people out here participating; in they came in one big line and everybody was just like WOHOOOO,” said Brittinee Huntley, marketing director for Toledo, Harley Davidson.



That dream turned into reality at Toledo Harley Davidson as hundreds of motorcyclists rolled into town to pass along old glory to the next flag bearer.



"It's heartwarming, having something like this going from state to state and just seeing the support out there. It means a lot to us veterans and other veterans out there,” said Ryan Karysmalski, Chapter Commander for Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.



Patriot Tour is a 110 day journey traveling 14,500 miles through 48 states. The third stop on that tour happened right in northwest Ohio.

"We are the third stop. It started in Erie, Pennsylvania on July 15, so it's kind of a big deal that all the things that of been going around the world that they got to put the flag back into motion,” said Huntley.



This tour started with a group of veterans who wanted to support other servicemen and women across the nation.