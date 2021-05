TPD says Zion Lawson ran away from the 2000 block of Evansdale in west Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a 10-year-old boy who they say ran away from his west Toledo home has been found safe.

Update: Zion has been found and is safe. pic.twitter.com/9eGZyDN12q — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) May 16, 2021

Zion Lawson went missing from the 2000 block of Evansdale Ave., near St. Francis de Sales High School on Bancroft St. in west Toledo.

Zion is 5' tall with black hair and brown eyes.