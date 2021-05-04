x
Ohio ranked 36th in US list of quickest COVID-19 recovery rates, according to study

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics.
Credit: WalletHub

TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and more and more businesses are reopening as restrictions are gradually eased. As a result, the unemployment rate has dropped to 6% from its high of 14.7% in April 2020, according to WalletHub.

Due to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, the country has progressed toward economic recovery. A WalletHub research study on “States that are Recovering the Quickest from COVID-19” reports that as of May 3, around 32% of the population has been fully vaccinated, and as that number grows, we should see a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Ohio is ranked 28th in COVID-19 health and 25th in economy, giving the Buckeye state an overall rank of 36th. In order to determine the states that are having the most successful recoveries, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics. Here are the lists of 10 states recovering the quickest and slowest:

Recovering the Quickest                Recovering the Slowest

1. South Dakota                                 42. Maryland

2. Iowa                                               43. Minnesota

3. Idaho                                              44. West Virginia

4. Nebraska                                        45. Rhode Island

5. Alaska                                            46. District of Columbia

6. Utah                                               47. Delaware

7. Kansas                                          48. Pennsylvania

8. Arkansas                                       49. New York

9. Montana                                        50. New Jersey

10. Mississippi                                   51. Michigan

