1-year-old child revived with Narcan in west Toledo

This is the second time this month a 1-year-old had to be revived.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An unresponsive toddler was revived in west Toledo last week after experiencing a suspected overdose.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 4000 block of Walker Avenue Thursday about 9 p.m. A 1-year-old was located inside a home and treated for signs of an overdose.

First responders administered Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. The child is expected to make a full recovery.