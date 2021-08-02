Toledo toddler found unresponsive due to overdose, rescuers revive with Narcan

The boy was taken to Toledo Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. No charges have been filed.

An unresponsive toddler was revived in south Toledo early Monday morning after he was found to be experiencing an overdose.

Toledo Fire & Rescue units responded to the 600 block of Toronto Avenue about 12:30 a.m. for a safety check. According to a police report, a 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive, but responded to a dose of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.

The child was transported to Toledo Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.