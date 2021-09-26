1-year-old boy dies after being found in Cleveland bathtub; mother's boyfriend arrested on child endangerment charges

CLEVELAND — An investigation is under way following the death of a 1-year-old boy late Saturday night in Cleveland.
Police were dispatched to a home on the 4700 block of Woodland Avenue around 10:35 p.m. and found the child in a bathtub with his heart stopped. EMS crews rushed him to UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, but could not revive him.
Homicide detectives then began looking into the incident (as is protocol for all child fatalities) and later arrested the 22-year-old boyfriend of the toddler's mother on charges of endangering children. Authorities say he had been babysitting the boy as well as three other children when the incident occurred.
At this time, the suspect is not facing any homicide charges. Further details are currently unavailable.
SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your email each weekday morning with the 3News to GO! newsletter
More headlines:
- 'She was always a pretty happy girl': Gabby Petito's funeral held at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home in New York
- 3 dead, several others injured after train bound for Seattle derailed in Montana
- USDA: DiGiorno frozen 'Crispy Pan Crust' pepperoni pizza recalled for 'misbranding and undeclared allergens'
- Petito case renews call to spotlight missing people of color
- 19-year-old, 20-year-old killed in different shootings in Cleveland Saturday night
- 7 Floors of Hell worker let go after accidentally stabbing 11-year-old boy
- ‘It’s not right’: Family, community speaks out about Elyria police officer's use of force; Calls for reform, body cams
- COVID-19 vaccine boosters could mean billions for drugmakers
- "Your prayers, good thoughts and positive vibes are much appreciated"; former 3News Anchor Robin Swoboda in the ICU after first chemotherapy treatment