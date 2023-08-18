COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials from The Ohio State University issued a statement Saturday confirming the identity of the person shot in the University District Friday evening.



In the statement from OSU wrestling coach Tom Ryan, the individual was identified as OSU student-athlete Sammy Sasso.



According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in at 8:23 p.m. Friday on reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of North High Street in the University District across from Kroger.



Police said Sasso was found in an alley and was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition.



It was later confirmed that Sasso's injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to recover.



Sasso is from Nazareth, Pennsylvania and was a fifth-year senior this past season. He is a two-time Big Ten champion and two-time NCAA runner-up.



Details regarding what led up to the incident are not available at this time.



There is currently no suspect information.



This is a developing story. Stick with 10TV as we work to get more information.