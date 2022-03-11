1 resident, 1 firefighter injured after Oregon home erupts into flames

Neighbors in the area said they heard an explosion and called 911.

OREGON, Ohio — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday after an Oregon home went up in flames.

The incident occurred on the 1100 block of Grasser Street sometime around 8 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown. The firefighter's injuries were described as minor.

According to crews on scene, the fire was difficult to extinguish due to the home's age. The cause has yet to be determined.

Five fire departments were involved, including Toledo, Oregon and Rossford.

This story is developing.